Cultural milestone for MP: Khajuraho Dance Festival sets world record

The occasion witnessed a remarkable feat as 1,484 artists came together to set a new Guinness World Record for the biggest Kathak dance performance ever

D V L S Pranathi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the golden jubilee (50th edition) event of the Khajuraho Dance Festival on Tuesday. The occasion witnessed a remarkable feat as 1,484 artists came together to set a new Guinness World Record for the biggest Kathak dance performance ever, showcasing the talent and cultural richness of the region.

The Kathak Kumbh performance, held at the renowned world heritage site, marks the third consecutive world record achievement for Madhya Pradesh, following the successful events in Ujjain and Gwalior. In Ujjain, 1,171,078 diyas were lit to establish a world record, while Gwalior witnessed 1,600 tabla artists playing in unison during the Taal Darbar at the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior Fort, securing another accolade. The Kathak dance extravaganza at the Khajuraho Dance Festival (KDF) added to the state's tally of world records.
The festivities at KDF will continue for several days until February 26th, offering dance enthusiasts a plethora of events to enjoy.

Dedicated to Lord Natraj Mahadev, often revered as the 'God of Dance', the KDF embodies the sacredness of dance as a medium of direct connection with the divine. The event underscores the spiritual significance of dance, celebrating its profound cultural heritage.

Highlighting the significance of these Guinness World Record achievements, Chief Minister Yadav announced the establishment of the country's first Gurukul dedicated to training tribal and folk arts in Khajuraho. CM Yadav also performed the Bhoomi Pujan for the Gurukul Institute on Tuesday, emphasising the government's commitment to nurturing and preserving traditional art forms.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

