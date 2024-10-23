Business Standard
Cyclone Dana: Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik urges public to cooperate with govt

Odisha has faced numerous cyclones in the past and our people have bravely weathered them. Let's take every precaution to stay safe this time too. Caring for ourselves and our loved ones is essential

Majhi has assigned nine ministers to districts expected to be heavily impacted by Cyclone 'Dana'. (Image: File)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Leader of the Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday urged people not to be scared of Cyclone Dana' but to take necessary precautions for safety.

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) said Cyclone Dana' is likely to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port early Friday.

Patnaik emphasised that awareness and caution are key to protecting residents from the impending storm. He also called on people to cooperate with the administration in handling the cyclone's impact.

"Odisha has faced numerous cyclones in the past and our people have bravely weathered them. Let's take every precaution to stay safe this time too. Caring for ourselves and our loved ones is essential," Patnaik said.

 

Having come to power after the devastating super cyclone in 1999, which resulted in over 10,000 fatalities, Patnaik has consistently aimed for "zero casualties" during disasters.

Odisha's five time former chief minister also urged all the elected peoples representatives is to stand with people in this time of crisis.

"Help people. I strongly believe, together we can weather the storm like never before," Patnaik said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi instructed all MLAs to visit their respective assembly segments and assist with rescue and relief efforts.

Majhi has assigned nine ministers to districts expected to be heavily impacted by Cyclone 'Dana'.

While deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo has been assigned the responsibility of Kendrapara district where Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to make landfall early on Friday, another deputy CM Pravati Parida will monitor cyclone management in Puri district.

Other ministers who have been deputed in different districts are Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Jena (Ganjam), Food and Civil Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra (Keonjhar), Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain (Jagatsinghapur), Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Nayak (Balasore), Sports Minister Suraj Suryabanshi (Bhadrak) and Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra (?Mayurbhanj).

This apart, the government has deputed six senior IAS officers K Sudarshan Chakravarthy, Trilochan Majhi, Balwant Singh, Vineet Bhardwaj, Yamini Sarangi and Samarth Verma to supervise cyclone management in the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada districts respectively.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 2:38 PM IST

