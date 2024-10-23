Madhya Pradesh has immense potential across sectors, says CM Mohan Yadav

Business Standard
The main objective of the conclave is to establish the Vindhya region as a centre of investment and industrial opportunities, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Rewa (MP)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said that the state holds immense potential in every sector, and his government was taking steps towards its industrial development. He also said the Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) will prove to be historic for the Vindhya region of the state.

"Madhya Pradesh has immense potential in each and every sector. There are lots of possibilities here," Yadav told PTI before the inauguration of the 5th edition of the RIC organised at Krishna Raj Kapoor Auditorium in Rewa. "It is a matter of happiness, especially the way campaigns launched by the government are going on in the state to make it developed from the industrial point of view," he said.

 

Talking about the RIC, he said, "Today will prove to be a very historic day for the Vindhya region which will take it forward in a different manner, especially by making youths competent and associating them with employment which is the necessity of the day." The main objective of the conclave is to establish the Vindhya region as a centre of investment and industrial opportunities, he said.

Since 2025 has been declared as the 'Year of Industry and Employment', the RIC being held in the state is seen as an important milestone, the CM said. According to an official, more than 4,000 participants have registered their names for participation in the conclave, which is being held in Rewa, including more than 50 major investors and over 3,000 MSME entrepreneurs.

The main focus of the conference is to encourage investment in key sectors of the state - energy, mining, agriculture, dairy, food processing, tourism and handicraft, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 1:48 PM IST

