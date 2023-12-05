Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode dies of heart attack in Pakistan

Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Singh Rode, among India's most wanted' men and the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has died of a heart attack in Pakistan, officials said on Tuesday.

The 72-year-old, who was the brain of the Khalistani separatist movement, had fled to Pakistan after Bhindranwale's death and settled down in Lahore. He is believed to have died on Monday, the officials said.

Rode was head of the International Sikh Youth Federation.