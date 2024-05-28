North India to experience more heatwave days in June, warns IMD: 10 points

The month of June is expected to bring more heatwave days than usual this year, with normal to above-normal maximum temperatures (except in parts of southern peninsular), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted in its monthly forecast.

"Above-normal heatwave days are likely in northwest India and the adjoining parts of the central region in June. Normally, northwest India and the adjoining areas record two-three heatwave days in June. This time, we expect four-six days of heatwave in this region,” IMD Chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a press conference on Monday.

Heatwaves and monsoon related updates for June:

1) Severe heatwave related conditions are prevailing over north India, including parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, in some parts of Madhya Pradesh, and in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh. On Monday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded over Phalodi (West Rajasthan) at 49.4 degrees Celsius.

2) Phalodi’s record temperature, the highest in the country since June 1, 2019, was observed at a time when the country is reeling from ‘Nautapa’. Nautapa is a colloquial term referring to a period of nine days maximum temperatures. It began on May 25 and is likely to continue till June 2.

Heatwave prediction for today, May 28:

3) Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will prevail today at most places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Rajasthan, some places over East Uttar Pradesh and isolated places over West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh. While heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely at Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chattisgarh, the IMD informed in a post on X.

Rainfall prediction by IMD

4) The IMD also predicted that a brief period of relief from heat is likely in the northwestern and central parts of the country after three days. "There could be thunderstorm activity in northwest India and rain in the western Himalayan region," Mohapatra said, citing the presence of a western disturbance and moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea.

Above normal monsoon in India this year

5) According to the weather body’s prediction, above normal rain is most likely over the country as a whole during the monsoon season, which lasts from June to September. “The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall is most likely to be above normal over Central India and South Peninsular India, normal over Northwest India, and below normal over Northeast India,” it said.

6) The IMD predicted that “above normal” rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country except many areas of northern part of northwest India, northeast India and eastern part of central India and adjoining areas of east India, where below normal to normal rainfall is most likely.

7) The majority of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country are also “most likely” to experience above normal monsoon due to southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall.

Heatwave period in May

8) The month of May has been extremely hot for north and central India, with heatwaves disrupting daily life. Authorities are on high alert, and preparations are being made in hospitals. Heatwaves have also been cited as a reason for lower voter turnout in many areas during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

9) During May, Rajasthan and Gujarat experienced 9 to 12 heatwave days while temperatures hovered between 45 to 50 degrees Celsius. Delhi, south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, and Punjab recorded five to seven heatwave days, the IMD chief said.

10) How is heatwave measured?

A heatwave is declared over a region when it experiences abnormally high temperatures. Heatwaves over a region are measured based on actual temperature or its departure from normal. “When actual maximum temperature remains 45 degrees Celsius or more irrespective of normal maximum temperature, heat waves should be declared,” the Centre says.

The IMD says that a heatwave is declared “if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains, 37 degrees Celsius or more for coastal stations and at least 30 degrees Celsius or more for Hilly region” for two or more days.

When the temperature of a region is 4.5 degrees Celsius to 6.4 degrees Celsius higher than its average temperature, this departure from normal conditions is considered a heatwave. When the departure from normal is greater than 6.4 degrees Celsius, the situation is considered a “severe heatwave.”