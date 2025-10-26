Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Cyclonic storm to bring heavy rain to West Bengal districts from Oct 28

Cyclonic storm to bring heavy rain to West Bengal districts from Oct 28

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from October 28-30, and asked all those already in the waters to return by October 27

The IMD said heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Malda between October 30 and October 31. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, which is in the process of intensifying into a cyclonic storm, will bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal from October 28-31, the IMD said on Sunday.

It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off the West Bengal coast from October 28-30, and asked all those already in the waters to return by October 27.

The weather system, which is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh coast as a severe cyclone on October 28 night, will start bringing light to moderate rain in some south Bengal districts, including Kolkata, South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Howrah, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly, from October 27, the IMD said in a bulletin.

 

Heavy rain will occur at one or two places in the south Bengal districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Purulia, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum and Murshidabad between October 28 and October 31, it said.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Uttar Dinajpur and Malda between October 30 and October 31.

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

