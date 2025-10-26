Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NDMC starts phase two of mist sprayer project to curb pollution in Lutyens

NDMC starts phase two of mist sprayer project to curb pollution in Lutyens

The civic body, in a statement, said that the continuation follows the successful first phase at Lodhi Road

Delhi AQI, air pollution, smog

Thick smog engulfs the area near the India Gate as air quality worsens in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) launched the second phase of its "mist sprayer project" on Sunday along Shanti Path and Africa Avenue roads to help curb rising air pollution.

The civic body, in a statement, said that the continuation follows the successful first phase at Lodhi Road.

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "very poor" category, prompting NDMC to intensify efforts for dust suppression, smog reduction, greenery enhancement, and public awareness, NDMC Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal said.

Mist sprayers mounted on electric poles release fine droplets of treated water, which help settle dust and pollutants, improving air quality.

 

The system also aids in watering roadside plants and conserving water.

Also Read

Delhi Air Pollution

NDMC launches intensive drive to curb air pollution in Lutyens' Delhi

Dividend yield stocks

Here are 15 PSU stocks for your portfolio with high dividend yields

Urban Chowk Food Court in Ahmedabad

Delhi may get its own night food market inspired by Indore's 56 Dukan

Yoga, Yog

NDMC to host International Yoga Day events at 8 spots in Lutyens' Delhi

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Q4 results today: LIC, NMDC, JK Lakshmi Cement, Bosch among 319 on May 27

On Africa Avenue Road, 30 poles with five nozzles each have been installed over an 850-metre stretch, while 32 poles have been placed along a 900-metre stretch of Shanti Path.

Each pole uses around 84 litres of treated water per hour, supported by storage tanks.

Chahal said the third phase of the project will cover 24 major roads in the NDMC area at a cost of Rs 15 crore, while the fourth phase will extend to Connaught Place and Khan Market.

"Team NDMC is committed to the prime minister's vision of a clean and green India and to ensuring a healthier environment for citizens," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal receives ₹10 crore extortion threat; FIR lodged

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Equal work, unequal pay: Wage gap persists among gig workers, says report

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Congress to launch Bihar poll campaign after Chhath; Rahul to lead

Modi, Narendra Modi

Op Sindoor added colour to festivals, says PM in 'Mann Ki Baat' address

classroom, class, school

About 8k schools with zero enrolment employ 20k teachers in India: Report

Topics : NDMC Delhi air quality Lutyen Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon