Dahi Handi: Maha to insure 150K 'Govindas'; payout of ₹10 lakh for fatality

Dahi Handi: Maha to insure 150K 'Govindas'; payout of ₹10 lakh for fatality

During the Dahi Handi festival, 'Govindas' (youngsters) form human pyramids to smash a pot of milk, curd and butter suspended at a height, which often leads to injuries, sometimes fatalities

Dahi handi festival

Govindas suffering the loss of one eye, one arm, or one leg will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. (File Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government has announced insurance coverage to 1.5 lakh 'Govindas' taking part in Dahi Handi festivities with a maximum payout at Rs 10 lakh in case of death, a move coming less than a month before the popular festival.

During the Dahi Handi festival, part of Janmashtami celebrations, Govindas (youngsters) form human pyramids to smash a pot of milk, curd and butter suspended at a height, in a playful re-enactment of Lord Krishna's childhood antics. 

The insurance package will cover accidental injuries (sometime fatal) caused during the formation of human pyramids.

 

The state government will bear the insurance costs for registered participants forming human pyramids during the popular festival, which will be celebrated on August 16 this year, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra State Govinda Association, Mumbai, has been designated to verify the training, age and participation of Govindas, and submit their details to the commissioner of sports and youth services in Pune. 

The GR outlined six categories of accidents and the corresponding insurance payouts. In case of death during a Dahi Handi performance, the kin of the deceased Govinda will receive Rs 10 lakh. The same amount will be paid in case of total permanent disability, such as the loss of both eyes or two limbs.

Govindas suffering the loss of one eye, one arm, or one leg will be eligible for a compensation of Rs 5 lakh. Partial or permanent disablement will be compensated in accordance with the insurance company's standard categories of percentage-based disability, said the order. 

Additionally, the insurance scheme will cover medical expenses up to Rs 1 lakh for injuries sustained during performances, it stated.

The move comes as part of the state government's initiative to promote the traditional sport while ensuring the safety and well-being of participants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Dahi Handi festival Insurance Mumbai

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

