Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 12:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / India plans to allow sugar exports from October amid signs of bumper crop

India plans to allow sugar exports from October amid signs of bumper crop

A move by the second-largest sugar producer to allow overseas shipments could further weigh on world prices

Sugar, Sugar crop

India is the world’s second-biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Pratik Parija
 
India may permit local mills to export sugar in the next season that starts in October as early signs suggest a bumper cane harvest, according to a person familiar with the matter.
 
The crop looks promising across key producing regions, helped by higher acreage and ample rains, the person said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. As local consumption is set to rise only marginally, continued higher-than-average precipitation in the current monsoon period could lead to a sugar surplus, the person said. 
 
A food ministry spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. 
 
 
A move by the second-largest sugar producer to allow overseas shipments could further weigh on world prices, with New York futures already hovering near a four-year low. India introduced an export quota system in 2022-23 after dry weather and crop diseases dented output.

Also Read

Sugar

India exports 516,000 tonnes sugar till June 6 of this year: AISTA

sugar, sugar export, sack

India set to maintain 1 MT sugar export quota amid comfortable supplies

Sugar

Sugar exporters struggle to fulfil 1 mn tonnes export quota allowed by govt

PremiumUS trade deals, India trade policy, US India relations

India-US trade deal negotiations pushed beyond Donald Trump's deadline

Premiumtrade, FTA, United States, trade deal, Google

India, US seek to futureproof trade agreement amid tax and tariff concerns

 
With cane acreage expanding in major growing states such as Maharashtra and Karnataka, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd. predicts a production jump of 19 per cent in 2025-26.
 
The South Asian nation is expected to strike a balance between advancing clean fuel goals and managing domestic availability. 
 
Sugar factories may divert at least 4 million tons of sugar to make ethanol in 2025-26 to avoid a domestic surplus, said the person. That compares with more than 3.2 million tons this season. 
 
India, a key supplier to countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates, permitted mills in January to ship as much as 1 million tons this crop year. It has exported much larger volumes in the past.   (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gold Bar

Gold may trade in tight range ahead of US data, Fed cues: Analysts

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,030; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,15,900

Gold Bar

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,390; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,800

gold ETFs India, gold ETF outflows March 2025, gold ETF profit booking, gold ETF performance 2024, gold ETF inflows February, Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold investment trends, gold as safe haven, gold price rally, portfolio rebalancing In

Gold heads for weekly dip as platinum surges to near 11-year high

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price up ₹10 at ₹99,340; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,13,900

Topics : Sugar export Organic Harvest sugar production Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon