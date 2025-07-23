Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Only staffers registered with Face App to receive Aug salary: Maha minister

Only staffers registered with Face App to receive Aug salary: Maha minister

A formal government resolution (GR) or order to this effect will be issued soon, Bawankule said

The decision has been taken to increase accountability. | Representational

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

Only those revenue department employees who mark attendance through the government's 'Face' app will receive the August salary, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekar Bawankule said on Wednesday.

The decision has been taken to increase accountability, he said. The salary for August will be disbursed in September. The Union Government has made the use of Face App and geo-fencing mandatory for all revenue department employees, the minister said. "From now on, attendance will be recorded strictly from the office premises, using the app. Salaries will not be processed for those who fail to comply," he said.

A formal government resolution (GR) or order to this effect will be issued soon, Bawankule added. He was speaking after reviewing the department's operations in Raigad district. "We have started reviewing various departments to bring efficiency, transparency and citizen-centric governance. Several key issues have come to light during this process, and we are implementing a 150-day action plan to address them," he said.

 

Expressing concern over the backlog of quasi-judicial matters pending with revenue officers, Bawankule stated that he had personally resolved over 800 cases in the last four months.

No quasi-judicial case should remain pending with any officer, and Lok Adalats should be used for speedy resolution of complaints, he instructed officials. "Tahsildars and land records officials must clear pending matters immediately so that citizens are not forced to approach the Mantralaya (state headquarters). We must adopt innovative approaches to bring administration closer to the people," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra revenue department Low attendance

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:35 PM IST

