Home / India News / Maharashtra-Sabarmati bullet train corridor to be ready by 2029: Govt

Maharashtra-Sabarmati bullet train corridor to be ready by 2029: Govt

"The delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra has impacted the project till 2021. However, currently, entire land (1389.5 Ha.) for MAHSR project has been acquired," Ashwini Vaishnaw added

Bullet train

It is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati, Ashwini Vaishnaw added.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Work in the Gujarat portion of the bullet train corridor between Vapi and Sabarmati is planned to be completed by December 2027 and the entire project from Maharashtra to the Sabarmati section is expected to be over by December 2029, Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Providing an update on the country's most ambitious project after some members asked questions regarding the status of its construction, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Project (508 km) is under execution with technical and financial assistance from Japan.

It is passing through Gujarat, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli with 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati, he added.

 

"The Gujarat portion of the corridor between Vapi and Sabarmati is planned to be completed by Dec, 2027. The entire project (Maharashtra to Sabarmati section) is expected to be completed by Dec, 2029," Vaishnaw said in a written reply.

He maintained that as it is a very complex and technology intensive project, its exact competition timelines can be reasonably ascertained after the completion of all associated works of civil structures, track, electrical, signaling and telecommunication and supply of trainsets.

The minister said the total estimated cost of the project is approximately ₹1,08,000 crore, out of which Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is funding 81 per cent i.e. ₹88,000 crore and the balance 19 per cent i.e. ₹20,000 crore will be funded through equity contributions from the Ministry of Railways (50 per cent) and governments of Maharashtra (25 per cent) and Gujarat (25 per cent).

A cumulative financial expenditure of ₹78,839 crore has been incurred on the project till June 30, he said.

"The delay in land acquisition in Maharashtra has impacted the project till 2021. However, currently, entire land (1389.5 Ha.) for MAHSR project has been acquired," he added.

The minister stated that the final location survey and geotechnical investigation have been completed and alignment finalized along with obtaining all statutory clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and forest clearance.

Updating on the ongoing construction work, he said all the civil contracts of the project have been awarded.

"Out of a total 28 tender packages, 24 tender packages have been awarded. Till now, 392 km of pier construction, 329 km of girder casting and 308 km of girder launching have been completed. The work of the under-sea tunnel (21 km approx.) has also started," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "In order to expand the HSR network in India beyond MAHSR corridor and to meet the growing passenger demand between major cities of commercial/economic and tourist importance, detailed project report (DPRs) are being prepared by National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL)."  According to the railway minister, HSR projects are highly capital-intensive and any decision for taking up new project is based on many factors such as technical feasibility, financial and economic viability, traffic demand and availability of funds and financing options etc.

"Commercial operation of MAHSR project involves an affordable fare-structure for the services taking into account the socio-economic conditions of the clientele for optimum patronage of the HSR sectors," Vaishnaw said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bullet train Mumbai Ahmedabad Maharashtra Gujarat

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

