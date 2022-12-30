Indian Railways denies IRCTC data breach but launches investigation

The on Thursday denied claims of a suspected from servers of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

"In this connection, it may be submitted that Railway Board had shared a possible incident alert of CERT-In to reporting a pertaining to passengers," it said in a statement, as reported by PTI.

"On analysis of sample data, it is found that the sample data key pattern does not match with history API. Reported/suspected data breach is not from the servers," it added.

However, the railways announced that it had initiated an investigation into the alleged breach.

"All IRCTC Business Partners have been asked to immediately examine whether there is any from their end and apprise the results along with corrective measures taken to IRCTC," it said.

On December 28, Business Standard reported that the railways submitted a data breach alert of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert-In) to IRCTC.

