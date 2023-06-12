Anti-encroachment drive starts near Lal Quila, Chandni Chowk metro stations

Authorities have begun a special anti-encroachment near various metro stations here as the national capital prepares to host the G20 summit in September.

On Monday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) started a comprehensive week-long drive in areas abutting Lal Quila and Chandni Chowk metro stations, officials said.

The multi-agency drive in the densely populated areas involves the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, NDMC, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Police, and will be staggered over next few days to ensure commuters do not face any hassle in accessing metro stations, they said.

The drive near gate no. 1 and 2 of the Lal Quila metro station and gate no 5 of Chandni Chowk metro stations began on Monday and will be conducted daily till June 17, 2023.

It has been observed that encroachments by parking of selling carts ('rehris'), vending objects, rickshaws, and other unauthorised establishments outside metro stations cause inconvenience to passengers at these locations. This drive is being taken up to mitigate these inconveniences, the DMRC said.

It said it also keeps writing to agencies concerned about these issues from time to time.

Also Read Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know Ahead of G20 Summit, NDMC gears up to showcase summer flowers in New Delhi Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India G20 meeting in Patna slated in early March postponed to June: Official G20: Experts deliberate on cyber security exercise for banking sector Purvanchal Expressway closed till June 25 for IAF airstrip maintenance Kigali Global Dialogue to discuss critical sustainable development issues NGT asks Centre, Himachal to comment on Kufri's declining snowfall report AP CM distributes free education kits to students worth Rs 1,043 crore DGCA simplifies rules for Indian carriers to fly to new destinations abroad

Such special drives will also be undertaken for passenger convenience at other Delhi Metro stations in the days ahead, the officials said.

In May also, the DMRC had undertaken a special drive at 11 metro stations to clear pedestrian pathways of vendors, encroachers, and unauthorised hindrance caused by movement of e-rickshaws, auto-rickshaws and others.

The DMRC has accorded a lot of focus on maintaining cleanliness, hygiene and disciplined commuter behaviour inside the Delhi Metro premises, the official said.

These drives are now being organised to ensure that the areas outside the stations are also free from any form of encroachments, he said.

Several other agencies in Delhi have also been undertaking anti-encroachment drives as part of a larger plan to spruce up the city for the mega G20 event in September.

A state-of-the-art convention centre is coming up as part of the Pragati Maidan redevelopment project. This will be the venue for the G20 Leaders' Summit set to take place in Delhi on September 9-10.