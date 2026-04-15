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Dates announced for 10 bathing festivals during Ardh Kumbh Mela in Haridwar

Baths scheduled for March 6, 2027 (Mahashivratri), March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya), and April 14 (Mesh Sankranti) will be designated as 'Amrit Snans' (sacred baths)

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

First bathing festival will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti) (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Haridwar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

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The Ardh Kumbh Mela, scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar in 2027, will feature a total of 10 major bathing festivals, including three 'amrit' (royal) baths, the mela administration announced on Tuesday.

While declaring the dates for the Ardh Kumbh baths, Mela Officer Sonika Singh stated that during the four-month-long mela - spanning from January to April 2027 - the first bathing festival will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti); the second on February 6 (Mauni Amavasya); the third on February 11 (Basant Panchami); the fourth on February 20 (Magh Purnima); and the fifth on March 6 (Mahashivratri).

 

Singh added that the sixth bathing festival of the Ardh Kumbh will occur on March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya); the seventh on April 7 (Nav Samvatsar); the eighth on April 14 (Mesh Sankranti); the ninth on April 15; and the final bathing festival on April 20 (Chaitra Purnima).

Singh further noted that, among these dates, the baths scheduled for March 6 (Mahashivratri), March 8 (Phalguna Amavasya), and April 14 (Mesh Sankranti) will be designated as 'Amrit Snans' (sacred baths).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Kumbh Kumbh Mela Uttarakhand festivals

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 7:15 AM IST

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