Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Car plows into vehicle in Biden's motorcade outside Delaware campaign HQ

Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident

Joe Biden

The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident | (Photo: AP/PTI)

AP Wilmington
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A car plowed into a parked SUV that was guarding President Joe Biden 's motorcade on Sunday night while the president was leaving a visit to his campaign headquarters. The president and first lady Jill Biden were unharmed.
While Biden was walking from the campaign office to his waiting armoured SUV, a sedan hit a US Secret Service vehicle that was being used to close off intersections near the headquarters for the president's departure.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The sedan then tried to continue into a closed-off intersection, before Secret Service personnel surrounded the vehicle with weapons drawn and instructed the driver to put his hands up.
Biden was ushered into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated, before being driven swiftly back to their home. His schedule was otherwise unaffected by the incident.
The Secret Service did not immediately comment on the incident.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill receive PM Modi at White House

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Cabbie in Biden's motorcade drops off passenger at UAE President's hotel

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, but Prez Biden's results negative

PM Modi gifts eco-friendly lab-grown diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden

Israel approves appointment of Reuven Azar as new Ambassador to India

WHO urges members to continue surveillance amid rising respiratory diseases

Talks on border security grind on as Trump invokes Nazi-era blood rhetoric

Israel finds tunnel by Gaza border, raises questions about prewar intel

Kuwait's new ruler, Sheikh Mishaal, must fix old problems to seek reforms

Topics : Joe Biden US President Jill Biden

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon