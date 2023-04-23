close

MeT issues 'Yellow' warning for thunderstorm in Assam, neighbouring states

The RMC has also warned of thunderstorm with lightning to occur very likely at isolated places over all seven North Eastern states

Press Trust of India Guwahati/ Tinsukia
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
The Met department on Sunday warned of thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds in Assam and its neighbouring areas over the next two days.

As per the forecast released by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), a cyclonic circulation is lying over east Assam and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 2.1 km above mean sea level.

Issuing a yellow' category warning for two days, it said thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind reaching speed up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Sunday.

The IMD uses four colour codes - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action) - for weather warning.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated places of Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rains during the same period.

The RMC has also warned of thunderstorm with lightning to occur very likely at isolated places over all seven North Eastern states.

Meanwhile, Tinsukia deputy commissioner Swapneel Paul said two persons were killed in a hailstorm that lashed the district on Saturday night.

"We have arranged for the ex-gratia cheques of Rs 4 lakh each to be paid to the families of the two victims by today itself," he said.

He said assessment of damages of houses and other property was being done, and rehabilitation grant will be provided once it is completed.

Paul said major damage has been caused to the Rupai-Tinsukia grid line, where nine towers have been severely damaged.

"Special expertise is needed to restore this as it's the main grid line. Two teams from Guwahati are coming. It is difficult to give a timeframe for when the restoration will be completed," he added.

He said 60-70 per cent electricity poles and wires in Tinsukia town have also been damaged and work to restore power in the town by tonight is going on in full swing.

The main roads that were blocked by uprooted trees on Saturday night were cleared by morning by five teams deployed for the purpose and traffic movement has not been hindered, the DC added.

"We have activated two helpline phone numbers. Traffic movement has not been affected and medical teams are also in place. I urge people not to panic and contact us for any assistance," Paul said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Thunderstorm Indian Meteorological Department

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

