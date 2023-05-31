DCW summons cop after identity of survivor revealed, WFI chief under probe

In the wrestlers-WFI chief case, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal has summoned the DCP, New Delhi district after a video was found circulating on social media wherein a person claiming to be the uncle of the minor survivor has revealed her identity which is a criminal offence as per the POCSO Act.

"The accused (Singh) in the matter is highly influential and has not been arrested till date. The Hon'ble Supreme Court, considering the sensitivity of the case, and direct threat to the survivors, especially the minor one, had directed the police to provide them security. In such a scenario, the act of revealing the minor survivor's identity has to be dealt with seriously," read the summons.

Maliwal has asked the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi, Pranav Tayal to appear before the commission on June 2 with the copy of enquiry whether the WFI chief is in any way linked to the act of revealing the identity of the minor.

The women wrestlers had approached the Supreme Court and two FIRs were registered on April 28, one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually harassing a minor girl and another for sexual harassment of other complainants against WFI chief.

--IANS

