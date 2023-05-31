close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Man posing as IAS officer in PMO held for after attending event in Pune

The accused pretended to be Dr Vinay Deo, a Deputy Secretary with the PMO and claimed to be involved in work related to intelligence

BS Web Team New Delhi
arrest

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Crime Branch of Pune Police has arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer assigned to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The 54-year-old impersonator was apprehended after attending a charitable trust event in Aundh earlier this week, reported the Indian Express.
The arrested man has been identified as Vasudev Nivrutti Tayde. 

Tayde pretended to be Dr Vinay Deo, a Deputy Secretary with the PMO and claimed to be involved in work related to intelligence.
According to police officials, the Pune-based organisation Borderless World Foundation held a function in the Aundh area on Monday where an ambulance was to be sent to Jammu and Kashmir as part of a charitable initiative.

A person known to the organisers sent an invitation to 'Dr Vinay Deo' for the event. However, when his claims of being a PMO official sounded suspicious to some of those present at the event, they inquired about him and discovered discrepancies in his claims, a police officer told the Indian Express.
Tayde is known to have studied for and failed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in the past. 

Also Read

Govt seeks to fill up posts with hires from non-IAS pool, sparks debate

It is IAS against IPS as the Roopa vs Sindhuri battle rages on social media

IAS officer with varied experience: Ravneet Kaur, first woman chief of CCI

World's richest man Bernard Arnault auditions his kids to run luxury empire

Why has Anand Mohan become a headache for the Nitish Kumar administration

Meghalaya govt reconstitutes committee reviewing state reservation policy

Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

Bengaluru may need Rs 2,800 cr to fix drainage, avoid flooding: Report

Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row

Nepal PM Dahal to seek energy, new air route deals on India visit


A Crime Branch officer said that their investigation indicated that Tayde was charged with impersonating a government official by the Dhule district police in 2000 as well.
"We are now investigating how long he has been posing as an IAS officer and whether there have been any violations or if anyone has been cheated financially or otherwise by him," he added.

According to officials, Tayde left Dhule in the early 2000s after being charged with impersonation and later relocated to Pune.
Tayde was apprehended and questioned after a team from Unit 1 of the Crime Branch launched an investigation. He was apprehended outside his home.

"The initial investigation suggests that the suspect was moving around posing as an IAS officer," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amol Zende, adding, "We're looking into whether he's defrauded any more people or businesses through impersonation."
Tayde was charged with cheating and impersonation under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation into the case is underway.
Topics : crimes Crime BS Web Reports Pune

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding

scaler
2 min read

RBI mulls lightweight payments & settlements for smooth ops during calamity

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Tega Industries freezes at 10% upper circuit on strong Q4 results

Tega Industries IPO subscribed 4.7 times on Day-1 on retail interest
2 min read

Sugar mills export entire quota of 6.1 mn tonnes, cash in on high prices

sugar, export
2 min read

ONDC limits discounts to Rs 100 per order in new incentive scheme

ONDC
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

LIVE: No evidence found against WFI chief Bhushan yet, says Delhi police

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon