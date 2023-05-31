

The arrested man has been identified as Vasudev Nivrutti Tayde. The Crime Branch of Pune Police has arrested a man posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer assigned to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). The 54-year-old impersonator was apprehended after attending a charitable trust event in Aundh earlier this week, reported the Indian Express.



According to police officials, the Pune-based organisation Borderless World Foundation held a function in the Aundh area on Monday where an ambulance was to be sent to Jammu and Kashmir as part of a charitable initiative. Tayde pretended to be Dr Vinay Deo, a Deputy Secretary with the PMO and claimed to be involved in work related to intelligence.



Tayde is known to have studied for and failed the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in the past. A person known to the organisers sent an invitation to 'Dr Vinay Deo' for the event. However, when his claims of being a PMO official sounded suspicious to some of those present at the event, they inquired about him and discovered discrepancies in his claims, a police officer told the Indian Express.

"We are now investigating how long he has been posing as an IAS officer and whether there have been any violations or if anyone has been cheated financially or otherwise by him," he added. A Crime Branch officer said that their investigation indicated that Tayde was charged with impersonating a government official by the Dhule district police in 2000 as well.



Tayde was apprehended and questioned after a team from Unit 1 of the Crime Branch launched an investigation. He was apprehended outside his home. According to officials, Tayde left Dhule in the early 2000s after being charged with impersonation and later relocated to Pune.