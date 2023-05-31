close

Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 2:21 PM IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it has not found sufficient evidence to prove women wrestlers' allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and to arrest him.

The police will submit a report in court within 15 days, a senior official said.

"During the investigation so far, the police have not found sufficient evidence to arrest the WFI chief. There is also no supportive evidence to prove their (wrestlers) claim. A report will be submitted in court within 15 days which could be in the form of a charge sheet or final report," the officer said.

The wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the Delhi Police on Sunday after they tried to march to the new Parliament building that was inaugurated the same day.

They were detained and later let off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi Police Sexual harassment case Woman wrestler

First Published: May 31 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

