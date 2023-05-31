close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

CM Mann congratulates newly-inducted ministers as they get portfolios

The Rural Development was earlier with Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal. He now has NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms Departments

IANS Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The newly-inducted ministers in the Punjab Council of Ministers, Gurmeet Singh Khudian was given the portfolio of Agriculture, while Balkar Singh got Local Bodies on Wednesday.

In a minor reshuffle of portfolios, the Rural Development Department was given to Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

The Rural Development was earlier with Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal. He now has NRI Affairs and Administrative Reforms Departments.

Khudian has also been allocated Farmers' Welfare, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development and Food Processing, while Balkar Singh got Parliamentary Affairs.

Just 14-month-old AAP government made its third Cabinet expansion by inducting two first-time legislators, comprising "giant slayer" Khudian who had defeated Akali patriarch and five-time chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, as ministers, taking their numbers in the Council of Ministers to 16, comprising Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Still there are two vacancies in the Council of Ministers.

Also Read

Inderbir Nijjar resigns from Punjab cabinet, two new MLAs to be sworn in

Punjab CM Mann overrules minister, scraps Rs 40 crore land scam inquiry

One month on, no sight of radical preacher Amritpal except in CCTV footage

'Y' category security for cops handling Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Are states with high levels of poverty spending less on MGNREGS?

Man posing as IAS officer in PMO held for after attending event in Pune

Meghalaya govt reconstitutes committee reviewing state reservation policy

Not found sufficient evidence to arrest Brij Bhushan: Delhi Police

Bengaluru may need Rs 2,800 cr to fix drainage, avoid flooding: Report

Newly married couples get contraceptives at mass wedding in MP; sparks row

The Chief Minister congratulated both the ministers for the new assignment and said they have already been serving the masses with missionary zeal.

He expressed hope the new ministers will continue to serve the people with the same passion and fervour.

--IANS

vg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Punjab Government Cabinet

First Published: May 31 2023 | 3:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

DCW summons cop after identity of survivor revealed, WFI chief under probe

wrestlers protest
2 min read

Nepal PM Prachanda embarks on official visit to India, to meet PM Modi

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda
1 min read

CM Mann congratulates newly-inducted ministers as they get portfolios

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann
1 min read

HC restrains websites from streaming 'Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse'

Delhi High Court
2 min read

Edtech firm Scaler makes fourth acquisition in 2 years, buys Pepcoding

scaler
2 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

LIVE: Govt to create worlds' biggest grain facility, allocates Rs 1 trn

wheat
2 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon