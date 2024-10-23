Business Standard
Home / India News / Declaring Jama Masjid protected monument will have big impact: ASI to HC

Declaring Jama Masjid protected monument will have big impact: ASI to HC

In an affidavit filed in response to PILs on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared a protected monument, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force

jama masjid

View of Jama Masjid as monsoon clouds hover in the sky, during Unlock 2.0, in New Delhi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that declaring the historic Jama Masjid a "protected monument" would have a "substantial impact" and no steps have been taken in this regard so far.

In an affidavit filed in response to PILs on the issue, the ASI said once a monument is declared a protected monument, certain regulations and prohibitions in the area around it come into force.

It further said that although the Mughal-era Jama Masjid is currently under the protection and guardianship of Delhi Waqf Board, the ASI has been undertaking conservation and preservation work there.

 

A bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh orally said it was not inclined to declare Jama Masjid a "protected monument" in view of the stand of the ASI and ordered the petitioners to file their notes with respect to the steps that should be taken for the protection of the historic structure.

"They (ASI) are saying there is a hesitation. There is an impact of declaring it a protected monument," the court observed.

The bench, also comprising Justice Amit Sharma, nonetheless added that it would look into the issue of streamlining the administration of the mosque.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Latest LIVE: PM Modi leaves for India after attending Brics summit in Russia

Fraud, Scam

Delhi court acquits ex-MLA Ranbir Kharb, wife Anita in investor fraud case

Cyclone Remal

Cyclone Dana: 14 trains cancelled, Kolkata airport to suspend flight ops

Supreme Court, SC

Apex court upholds states' right to regulate taxes on industrial alcohol

NDRF

NDRF deploys 56 teams across five states as Cyclone Dana approaches

The high court was hearing PILs that sought directions to authorities to declare the Jama Masjid a protected monument and remove all encroachments in and around it.

The PILs, filed by Suhail Ahmed Khan and Ajay Gautam in 2014, have objected to the use of the title 'Shahi Imam' by Jama Masjid's Imam Maulana Syed Ahmed Bukhari and appointment of his son as the Naib (deputy) Imam.

The pleas have also questioned why Jama Masjid was not under the ASI.

The ASI had in August 2015 told the court that former prime minister Manmohan Singh had assured the Shahi Imam that the Jama Masjid would not be declared a protected monument.

The matter would be heard next in December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

The expectations of the traders remain almost the same across New Delhi’s Connaught Place (pictured) and Old Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

LS polls: Chandni Chowk to Connaught Place, weak demand worries businesses

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match underway

retail inflation

MPC members comfortable on inflation; external ones cite slack demand

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav (centre) at RIC Rewa. Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Group is on his left and Punit Dalmia of Dalmia Cement is on his right.

Dalmia Cement to set up a new Rs 3k cr plant in MP, says group MD at RIC

IIFL Finance

IIFL Finance Q2 results: Firm incurs consolidated net loss of Rs 93.07 cr

Topics : Jama Masjid Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 8:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayCyclone DanaIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon