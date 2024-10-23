Dalmia Cement to set up a new Rs 3k cr plant in MP, says group MD at RIC

Dalmia Cement will set up a new cement plant, with a capacity of 4 million tonnes, in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore, making it the first unit in the country to run on 100 per cent renewable energy, Group Managing Director Punit Dalmia said on Wednesday.
He was addressing the fifth Regional Industry Conclave (RIC) in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. During the event, the state government received investment proposals worth about Rs 31,000 crore, which is expected to create 28,000 jobs.
Dalmia said that the group is working in the field of skill development by setting up a Diksha Centre in the state.
While calling upon industrialists to invest in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that industrialists are liking the pro-investment policies of the state. He also announced an incentive amount of Rs 5,000 to women working in industrial units. During RIC, the maximum investment commitment of about Rs 18,000 crore was made in the field of renewable energy.
Apart from this, investment commitments were also seen in sectors like cement, food processing and mining.
Patanjali Group MD Balkrishna said that his group will set up a food processing industry in Rewa at a cost of Rs 1,000 crore which will prove directly beneficial to local farmers.
He also said that Patanjali Group will set up an ambitious center of Yoga and Ayurveda in Ujjain.
Among other major investors, Siddharth Infratech proposed to invest Rs 12,800 crore, while Ritvik Projects Private Limited said to invest Rs 4,000 crore in the renewable energy sector. KJS Cement expressed its intention to invest Rs 1,400 crore and Rama Ply Rs 500 crore.
During the event, Letters of Intent were issued to 85 industrial units while 146 acres of land was allotted for industrial activities with a total investment of Rs 918 crore.