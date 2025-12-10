Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, saying people in India and across the world were delighted

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

Deepavali, the Hindu festival of lights, has been inscribed on Unesco’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made on Thursday during a key session of Unesco’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, currently under way at Delhi’s Red Fort.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the development, saying people in India and across the world were delighted. He said Deepavali is deeply rooted in India’s culture and ethos, symbolising illumination and righteousness, and described it as “the soul of our civilisation".
 
PM Modi added that the festival’s inclusion in Unesco’s heritage list will further enhance its global recognition. "The addition of Deepavali to the Unesco's Intangible Heritage List will contribute to the festival’s global popularity even further. May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity," he said in a post on X. 
 
 

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:39 PM IST

