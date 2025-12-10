Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Thrilled about upcoming data centre capacity in India: Microsoft CEO

Thrilled about upcoming data centre capacity in India: Microsoft CEO

Earlier on Tuesday, Satya Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and shortly after that, he announced $17.5 bn investment in the country

Satya Nadella, Satya, Microsoft CEO

Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella | (Photo:PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 2:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella on Wednesday said he is excited about the upcoming data centre capacity that the company is setting up in India.
 
"We're thrilled about all the data centre capacity that is coming live. We already have stuff in Pune, Chennai, and Mumbai. We are very excited about our India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, that is going to come up next year," Nadella said at a Microsoft event in Delhi.
 
Earlier on Tuesday, Nadella met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the company's investment plan in the country. Hours after the meeting, he announced a $17.5 billion investment in India by 2030, which will help in building infrastructure and sovereign capabilities for the country's AI-first future.
 
 
Speaking about his discussion with PM Modi, Nadella said, "We are really excited about the investment we made. I had a chance to meet Prime Minister Modi yesterday (Tuesday) and discussed our excitement about it (investments)."

Microsoft's massive investment in India

 
The $17.5 billion investment in India will be in addition to the $3 billion investment the company announced in January this year. In a blog post, Microsoft said this new investment will be used to build secure, sovereign-ready hyperscale infrastructure that can enable artificial intelligence adoption in India.

Also Read

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Visa curbs could cost UK up to £10.8bn over five years, shows govt data

Gold ETF

Gold outperformed everything in 2025: What investors should expect in 2026

Diwali

Deepavali added to Unesco's heritage list, PM Modi hails global recognition

nexperia

Did China try to move Dutch chip technology home? Inside the Nexperia row

SBI Card

SBI Card's new lounge access rules from 2026: Key changes for flyers

 
"At the heart of this effort is the significant progress being made at the India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, that is set to go live in mid-2026. This will be our largest hyperscale region in India, comprising three availability zones — roughly equivalent in size to two Eden Gardens stadiums combined," the company said.
 
"Microsoft’s investment in India focuses on three pillars — scale, skills, and sovereignty — aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of building a comprehensive ecosystem that drives AI innovation and access at a national scale", the company added in its blog post.  ALSO READ | Microsoft, Google, Amazon bet big on India: What's driving the AI rush?

Tech giants ramp up India investment

 
Nadella's announcement came shortly after another tech giant, Google, announced a $15 billion investment in India. Earlier in October, the company said that it would invest $15 billion between 2026 and 2030 to set up an artificial intelligence hub and a gigawatt-scale data centre in Visakhapatnam.
 
Earlier today, Amazon also announced its plan to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030. Besides business expansion, the company plans to spread this investment into what it calls the three strategic pillars, namely, AI-driven digitisation, export growth and job creation.
 
(with PTI inputs)
 

More From This Section

Sun Pharma

Delhi HC allows Sun Pharma to manufacture, export its weight loss drug

Meesho

Meesho debuts on NSE, BSE; Prosus to hold 11.2% stake after listing

power outage

Kalpataru Projects International bags new orders worth ₹2,003 crore

Air India

Air India initiates crew rostering, aircraft readiness for fog season

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank chairman to step down in January amid organisational overhaul

Topics : Satya Nadella Narendra Modi Google Microsoft India Data centre BS Web Reports Amazon India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPO Listing LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon