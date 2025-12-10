Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 12:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds high-level meet after nightclub fire kills 25

Goa CM Pramod Sawant holds high-level meet after nightclub fire kills 25

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the December 6 fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa in which 25 persons were killed, according to sources

Officials of the North and South Goa district administrations and police department were present in the meeting | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Panaji
Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

In the wake of a nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a high-level meeting on Wednesday with officials and tourism stakeholders to ensure strict safety measures ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Officials of the North and South Goa district administrations and police department were present in the meeting, which was also attended by state Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte.

The meeting was held against the backdrop of the December 6 fire tragedy at Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora in North Goa in which 25 persons were killed, according to sources.

 

"The chief minister briefed (those present in the meeting) about various measures taken to ensure that such a tragedy does not occur again in the state," a senior officer, privy to the meeting, told PTI.

He said that the state government has issued various orders and also formed committees, including a high-level magisterial inquiry panel and a fire safety audit committee, after the incident at the nightclub.

"The chief minister has ordered all the departments to ensure that there is no laxity on their part, especially considering that Goa would be witnessing a large number of tourists for the Christmas and New Year festivities," the officer said.

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

