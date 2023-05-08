Defence Min Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre here on Monday, officials said.

The Centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory of Chandigarh and the IAF which was signed last year.

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were also present on the occasion.

The IAF chief had visited the Indian Air Force Heritage Centre last month to review its progress.

Spread over 17,000 square feet, this is the first heritage centre of the IAF and depicts its role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil war, and the Balakot air strike through murals and memorabilia.

Its exhibits will be a source of inspiration for future generations and will showcase the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force, officials said.

Also Read World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations Air Marshal Pankaj M Sinha takes over as chief of IAF's Western Command US to control land sales to foreigners within 100 miles of 8 military bases S Korea to take action against officials over N Korean drone infiltrations Chinese intercept over South China Sea could have caused air collision: US SC rejects plea of Bihar YouTuber's against invoking NSA over fake videos Another explosion near Amritsar's Golden Temple, no injury reported MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; two women killed, pilot safe Curfew relaxed in Imphal as life crawls back to normal, CM thanks Amit Shah India logs 1,839 new Covid-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178