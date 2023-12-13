Sensex (0.05%)
Defence ministry approves Rs 2,800 crore rockets for Pinaka weapon system

The Defence Ministry's Defence Acquisition Council's recent meeting had cleared the proposal for the acquisition of two types of these rockets, known as Area Denial Munition Type 2 and Type-3

Pinaka

The weapon system is one of the first few Indian military terms to have been exported to foreign countries, including Armenia.

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2023 | 9:01 PM IST
In a major boost for the Indian Army, the Defence Ministry has approved a Rs 2,800 crore proposal for buying around 6,400 rockets for Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher systems.
The Defence Ministry's Defence Acquisition Council's recent meeting had cleared the proposal for the acquisition of two types of these rockets, known as Area Denial Munition Type 2 and Type-3, defence sources told ANI.
The rockets would be procured by the Indian Army from indigenous sources only and two main contenders include the Economic Explosives Limited of Solar Industries and the Munitions India Limited-- one of the ammunition-producing companies created by the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factories, they said.
The Indian-made Pinaka weapon system, named after the bow of Hindu god Shiva, has been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation.
The weapon system is one of the first few Indian military terms to have been exported to foreign countries, including Armenia.
Private sector companies involved in the project include Larsen & Toubro, Tata Defence and Economic Explosives Limited.
have set up production lines for the Pinaka system that are being supplied in bulk to the armed forces.
As part of larger artillery modernisation plans, the army has a requirement of 22 regiments of the Pinaka MBRL.
Pinaka regiments of the Indian Army include launchers with automated gun aiming and positioning systems and command posts.
The trials of the Pinaka rockets have also been conducted recently by the forces in Pokharan firing ranges in Rajasthan and multiple successful test firings have been carried out during these tests.

Topics : defence firms defence purchase Defence ministry

First Published: Dec 13 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

