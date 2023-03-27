Deficiencies noticed in recapitalisation of public sector banks: CAG report

A compliance audit report of the CAG has observed deficiencies in the recapitalisation of public sector banks (PSBs).

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has recapitalised PSBs for credit growth, meeting the requirement for regulatory capital, equipping better performing PSBs placed under Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action framework to come out of it and meet capital requirement on account of amalgamation of PSBs.

The CAG report observed that DFS infused Rs 8,800 crore into SBI in 2017-18 for credit growth considering it as the largest PSB in the country even though there was no demand. The DFS did not conduct assessment of the capital requirement as per its own standard practice before recapitalisation.

The CAG report also observed that DFS considered cushion over and above the norms prescribed by the RBI while recapitalising the PSBs. The RBI had already prescribed enhanced capital requirement of additional 1 per cent on banks in India. This resulted in excess infusion of Rs 7,785.81 crore.

Ther audit also observed that DFS infused Rs 831 crore into the Bank of Maharashtra in 2019-20 against the bank's demand of Rs 798 crore to avoid surrender of funds amounting to Rs 33 crore.

The compliance audit report No. 1 of 2023 of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India on Union government (economic and service ministries - civil) for the year ended March 2021 was presented in the Parliament on Monday.

Also Read CAG flags 24 cases of irregularities involving Rs 348.57 cr in ministries Irregularities in corporation tax assessments of high value cases: CAG CAG set to conduct comprehensive audit of country's health sector FinMin to meet heads of PSBs; to review progress of various schemes Q3 results: PSBs' net profit jumps 66% on healthy interest margins Over 155,000 posts vacant in three forces, maximum in Army, says govt RBI imposes penalty of Rs 3 cr on TTD for violation of FCRA guidelines Hiring of talents on rise in engineering, procurement, construction: Report Nagaland CM calls for oil exploration in inter-state border areas in Budget Won't let conspiracy to stop free electricity succeed till alive: Kejriwal

--IANS

kvm/arm