Home / India News / Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

Winter smog grips Delhi, AQI stays 'severe' despite emergency measures

Delhi's air quality plunged into severe category as AQI levels crossed 400 at most stations, with winter conditions, dust, traffic and stubble burning worsening pollution despite curbs

The onset of winter is worsening the situation, with accumulated dust gradually turning into smog. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi continued to reel under toxic air on Sunday, with the air quality showing no signs of improvement as winter conditions set in. Residents woke up to another day of hazardous pollution, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing the 400 mark at most monitoring stations, placing the overall air quality in the ‘severe’ category.
 
At 8 am, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 421, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. ITO logged 417, Rohini 422 and Punjabi Bagh 410.
 
By 4 pm on Saturday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 386, classified as ‘very poor’. Bawana reported the highest reading at 443, followed by Wazirpur at 434. Residents reported breathing difficulties and aggravated respiratory issues.
 
 
The CPCB categorises AQI levels as: 0–50 ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

 

What is causing high levels of pollution? 

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Saturday that the capital is witnessing severe pollution primarily due to PM10 emissions from construction activity, dusty roads, and traffic congestion. The government, he said, is intensifying efforts to identify pollution hotspots, reported PTI.

The onset of winter is worsening the situation, with accumulated dust gradually turning into smog. Sirsa added that emissions from industrial units relocated to neighbouring regions also continue to affect the city’s air.
 
According to the Decision Support System (DSS) of the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, stubble burning accounted for 16.3 per cent of Delhi’s pollutants on Saturday, while vehicular emissions comprised 18.3 per cent — the highest share among all sources. DSS forecasts that stubble burning will contribute 14.5 per cent to the capital’s pollution on Sunday. 
 

What’s the latest in efforts to curb pollution? 

Dust sensors across NCR roads: The Centre’s air pollution mitigation body is considering installing dust sensors along major stretches of Delhi and NCR cities to monitor road dust. These sensors will provide real-time readings of dust levels, identify hotspots, and enable targeted road cleaning.
 
50 electric buses flagged off: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 50 electric buses and laid the foundation stone for an automated vehicle testing station (AVTS) in Tehkhand. She said the government remained committed to addressing the city’s pollution crisis.
 
Grap Stage III restrictions: The Centre activated Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels climbed. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said stagnant winds, stable atmospheric conditions, and winter inversion prevented pollutant dispersion, causing the AQI to spike.
 
Schools shift to hybrid mode: Following Grap Stage III implementation, the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) instructed government, aided and private schools to shift younger students to hybrid classes to reduce exposure. 

 

What’s the weather forecast for today? 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mist or shallow fog during morning hours, with a partly cloudy sky forecast for 18 and 19 November 2025. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 12 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has also issued severe cold-wave alerts for much of central India. While the north, west and central regions brace for cold-wave conditions and foggy mornings, the southeast is likely to receive rain and thunderstorms.
 

