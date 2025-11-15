Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / J'khand BJP leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

J'khand BJP leaders pay tributes to Birsa Munda on 150th birth anniversary

A rally was also taken out by BJP leaders and supporters from the Birsa Munda Museum to his Samadhi Sthal' in Ranchi

Birsa Munda

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Ranchi/Khunti
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leaders of BJP's Jharkhand unit on Saturday paid rich tributes to tribal icon Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary on Saturday, taking out rallies and holding programmes in his honour across the state.

Saffron party leaders, led by Union ministers Jual Oram, Sanjay Seth and former minister Arjun Munda paid floral tributes at the birthplace of Birsa Munda in Ulihatu in Khunti district, and held a programme to mark the occasion at Khunti town later in the day.

Former chief minister Raghubar Das, accompanied by Leader of Opposition and state BJP president Babulal Marandi and Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu, paid homage to the tribal icon at a museum in Ranchi named after him.

 

A rally was also taken out by BJP leaders and supporters from the Birsa Munda Museum to his Samadhi Sthal' in Ranchi.

Speaking to reporters, Das termed the historic win of the NDA in neighbouring Bihar as victory of good governance and performance-based politics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read

pharma, drugs, medicine

IPC, Jharkhand Pharmacy Council sign MoU to boost pharmacovigilance, safety

coal power plant, power plant, energy sector

Coal India, DVC form ₹21,000 cr JV for thermal power project in Jharkhand

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

CRPF inspector dies 20 days after getting injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

JPSC JET registration 2024

JPSC JET registration 2024: Last date to apply extended till October 30

Hospital, Medical, Emergency, Doctor, Covid

Centre clears plan for four new medical colleges in Jharkhand under PPP

I would like to take this opportunity to urge the Jharkhand chief minister to fulfill the promises made to people before the elections, otherwise the same people who elected him for a second term, will make him bite the dust, Das asserted.

Addressing a gathering at Khunti town, Oram credited the central government for improvement in infrastructure at Ulihatu.

Munda, however, accused the Hemant Soren-led government of indulging in corruption in collusion with NGOs in Khunti.

The ruling dispensation should conduct a social audit of government enterprises, as there is rampant corruption in the name of development, alleged Sanjay Seth.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Audit Diwas on Sunday

Surya Kant

CJI-designate Surya Kant urges HCs to function like emergency services

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment

2 Al Falah doctors among 3 detained by Delhi Police in terror module case

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi expresses grief over deadly explosion at Nowgam police station

Topics : Jharkhand Tribals Adivasis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon