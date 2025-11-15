Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 09:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Audit Diwas on Sunday

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan to inaugurate Audit Diwas on Sunday

As Chairman of the Council of States, the presence of the Vice President at the celebrations reinforces the bond between audit and the parliamentary accountability it is designed to serve

CP Radhakrishnan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the CAG's Audit Diwas here on Sunday.

This year's celebration, under the distinguished presence of the Chief Guest, Vice President of India, marks a significant milestone in the institution's journey towards enhancing transparency and accountability in governance, the office of CAG said in a statement.

As Chairman of the Council of States, the presence of the Vice President at the celebrations reinforces the bond between audit and the parliamentary accountability it is designed to serve.

K Sanjay Murthy, CAG of India, will also speak on this occasion.

The institution of the CAG of India stands as one of the world's oldest and most respected public audit institutions. Its origins date back to the post of the Auditor General of the British Crown in India, created under the Government of India Act, 1858.

 

On 16th November 1860, Sir Edward Drummond assumed charge as the first Auditor General. To commemorate this momentous occasion, 16th November is celebrated each year as 'Audit Diwas'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

