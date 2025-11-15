Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi chokes on toxic air as IMD issues cold-wave alerts across regions

Delhi chokes on toxic air as IMD issues cold-wave alerts across regions

In its latest attempt to curb extreme pollution levels, the Centre's air pollution mitigation body is considering installing dust sensors along major stretches of Delhi and adjoining NCR cities to mon

The air quality in the national capital worsened further on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The air quality in the national capital worsened further on Saturday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the ‘severe’ category across most areas, despite the implementation of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The toxic air added to the city’s growing respiratory distress.
 
At 8 am, Ashok Vihar recorded an AQI of 426, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. By 4 pm on Friday, the 24-hour average AQI stood at 387, categorised as ‘very poor,’ with residents reporting breathing difficulties and aggravated respiratory conditions.
 
 
The CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50 ‘good,’ 51–100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101–200 ‘moderate,’ 201–300 ‘poor,’ 301–400 ‘very poor,’ and 401–500 ‘severe.’
 

CAQM examines plan for dust sensors across NCR roads

 
In its latest attempt to curb extreme pollution levels, the Centre’s air pollution mitigation body is considering installing dust sensors along major stretches of Delhi and adjoining NCR cities to monitor road dust, one of the biggest contributors to particulate pollution.
 
These sensors would provide real-time readings of dust levels across streets, helping identify pollution hotspots and enabling targeted road cleaning, water sprinkling, and enforcement of measures such as Grap restrictions and construction bans.

The data will also support detection of rule violations, prioritisation of road repairs, and long-term planning to reduce dust emissions, an especially critical pollution source in Delhi and other urban centres. 
 

50 electric buses flagged off; AVTS foundation stone laid

 
In a related development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 50 electric buses and laid the foundation stone for an automated vehicle testing station (AVTS) in Tehkhand. She said her government was committed to resolving Delhi’s pollution crisis. 
While acknowledging that the city’s challenges require time to address, Gupta said the administration had a clear policy framework and firm intent to tackle each issue, reported PTI.
 

IMD weather forecast

 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies with mist and haze at night. The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover around 10 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD has also issued severe cold-wave alerts for much of central India. While north, west, and central regions brace for cold-wave conditions and foggy mornings, the southeast is likely to experience rain and thunderstorms.
 

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

