India News / 'Even masks not enough': SC asks lawyers to go virtual amid Delhi pollution

'Even masks not enough': SC asks lawyers to go virtual amid Delhi pollution

The Supreme Court called Delhi's air pollution 'very serious', urging lawyers to attend hearings virtually and warning that the toxic air could cause permanent health damage

The Centre has implemented Stage III measures of GRAP across Delhi-NCR. (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday described the pollution levels in Delhi as “very serious” and urged lawyers to use virtual hearings instead of appearing in person, Bar and Bench reported.
 
Warning that the toxic air could cause permanent health damage, the Bench, comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar, said, “Situation is very very serious! Why are you all appearing here? We have a virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage."
 
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who was present in court, mentioned that many lawyers were wearing masks. Responding to this, Justice Narasimha said, “Even masks are not enough. It will not suffice. We will discuss it with the Chief Justice as well.”
 
 

Delhi’s air quality remains in ‘severe’ zone

 
According to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 425 at 9 am on Tuesday, placing it in the ‘severe’ category. Following this, the CAQM implemented a nine-point action plan under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR).
 
Despite these measures, the air quality showed no significant improvement on Thursday, with most areas continuing to record ‘severe’ pollution levels.   

SC seeks updates on stubble burning

 
A separate SC Bench, led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, is monitoring the broader issue of air pollution in Delhi and surrounding states. On Wednesday, the Bench asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to submit detailed reports on steps taken to control stubble burning, one of the major contributors to toxic smog in the Indo-Gangetic plains.
 

Measures to tackle worsening pollution

 
The Centre has implemented Stage III measures of GRAP across Delhi-NCR. The CAQM said that stagnant winds, stable weather and winter inversion have worsened the pollution by trapping pollutants near the surface.
 
The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) has directed all government, aided and private schools to switch to hybrid classes, especially for younger students, to reduce outdoor exposure to hazardous air.
 
To tackle pollution-related health issues, the Centre has also advised states and Union Territories to set up dedicated chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health (NPCCHH).

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

