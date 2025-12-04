Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / US officials to visit India next week for bilateral trade talks: Report

US officials to visit India next week for bilateral trade talks: Report

A team of officials from the US is expected to visit India next week for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, sources said on Thursday.

India-US

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of officials from the US is expected to visit India next week for talks on the proposed bilateral trade agreement, sources said on Thursday.

The visit is crucial as India and the US are working to finalise the first tranche of the pact.

"The team is likely to come next week. Dates are being finalised, and discussions are on," said one of the sources.

This visit of the US officials would be the second after the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent penalty on Indian goods entering the American market for buying Russian crude oil.

 

Earlier, the team had visited on September 16.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI steers away from aggressive intervention as rupee slides to new lows

money, financial, cash, rupee

Rupee to rise from record lows, US trade deal key for recovery: Poll

Rupee

Rupee breaches 90/$, down 5% this year; may continue downward 'crawl'

Rupee, Rs, Indian Currency

Rupee hits 90-mark against US dollar: Why, outlook and market strategy here

arrest

US issues arrest detainer for Indian driver involved in Oregon accident

On September 22, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also led an official delegation to the US for trade talks.

He was accompanied by the then special secretary in the ministry, Rajesh Agrawal and other officials. Agrawal is now India's commerce secretary.

The USA's Chief Negotiator for the pact is Brendan Lynch.

The next week's visit would be important as Agrawal has recently stated that India is hopeful of reaching a framework trade deal with the US this year itself, which should address the tariff issue to the benefit of Indian exporters.

While noting that the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) will take time, Agrawal has said that India is engaged in protracted negotiations with the US on a framework trade deal that will address the reciprocal tariff challenge faced by Indian exporters today.

India and the US are having two parallel negotiations -- one on a framework trade deal to address tariffs and another on a comprehensive trade deal.

In February, leaders of the two countries directed officials to negotiate a proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

It was planned to conclude the first tranche of the pact by the fall of 2025. So far, six rounds of negotiations have been held. The pact is aimed at more than doubling the bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030 from the current USD 191 billion.

Goyal visited Washington earlier in May. He held deliberations with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports).

The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade.

India's merchandise exports to the US declined for the second consecutive month in October, falling by 8.58 per cent to USD 6.3 billion due to the hefty tariffs imposed by Washington, while imports increased by 13.89 per cent to USD 4.46 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

digital infrastructure, Cyberattacks, Pahalgam attack, terrorist attacks, central government, Meity

India saw 265 mn cyber attacks, rising malware threats, says report

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

No proposal to increase retirement age of judges: Law minister Meghwal

PM Modi receives Prez Putin at Palam Airport | Image: X @ANI

Putin arrives in Delhi to deepen India-Russia ties ahead of key summit

Supreme Court, SC

Women lawyers aspire to lead, but systemic barriers persist: SCBA survey

Mumbai Pollution, Smog, Pollution

MPCB shuts 19 RMC plants in Mumbai region amid pollution violations

Topics : US India relations US trade deals India trade US on India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon