Delhi's air stays 'very poor' as smog deepens, cold wave grips North India

Delhi's air stays 'very poor' as smog deepens, cold wave grips North India

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'very poor' category as dense smog blanketed the city, while a cold wave swept through north India. Pollution levels surged, with several hotspots crossing the 300

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi’s air quality showed no signs of improvement on Sunday, remaining firmly in the ‘very poor’ category as a dense layer of smog blanketed the city. Most monitoring stations recorded an AQI above 300, worsening visibility and respiratory discomfort for residents.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 327. Other hotspots also clocked dangerous levels:
 
Ashok Vihar: 323
Bawana: 352
Chandni Chowk: 308

RK Puram: 325
Rohini: 340
Vivek Vihar: 307
 
By 4 pm on Wednesday, Delhi’s average AQI stood at 330 (‘very poor’). Out of 40 monitoring stations, 31 recorded very poor levels, with Nehru Nagar reporting the highest AQI at 369.
 
 
What do CPCB’s AQI categories mean? 
The CPCB classifies AQI ranges as follows:
0–50: Good
51–100: Satisfactory
101–200: Moderate
201–300: Poor
301–400: Very poor

 

How polluted was Delhi in November? 

Delhi’s air pollution nearly doubled in November, making it the fourth-most polluted city in India, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).
 
Ghaziabad ranked as the most polluted city, followed by Noida, Bahadurgarh, Delhi, Hapur, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Sonipat, Meerut and Rohtak.
 
Delhi recorded an average PM2.5 concentration of 215 µg/m³ in November — almost double the October average of 107 µg/m³. The month saw 23 ‘very poor’ days, 6 ‘severe’ days and 1 ‘poor’ day.
 
Despite the toxic air, stubble burning contributed only 7 per cent on average this November, compared to 20 per cent last year. The peak contribution reached 22 per cent, significantly lower than 38 per cent in November 2024.
 
Air quality worsened across India, with nine of the ten most polluted cities recording higher pollution levels than last year. 
 

What is the weather forecast for Delhi? 

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a partly cloudy sky with surface winds of 15–20 kmph and morning mist or haze. On December 8, the sky will be mainly clear with mist or haze.
 
On December 9, conditions turn partly cloudy, followed by shallow fog between December 10 and 12.

How is the weather across north India? 

A cold wave swept through Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana on Saturday. Several hill stations reported sub-zero night temperatures.
 
In Kashmir, night temperatures dipped sharply below freezing, with dense fog settling over parts of the valley. The Shimla Met Office forecast light rain and snowfall in isolated areas of the mid and high hills of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
 

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

