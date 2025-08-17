Sunday, August 17, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

Delhi airport capacity soars past 100 million, joining elite global club

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-run hub entered the list in May last year and closed 2024 at 109 million passenger-handling capacity, following the full operationalisation of Terminal 1

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Delhi airport, with a capacity to handle 109 million passengers annually, has joined a select group of airports worldwide in the “100-million-plus club,” based on data from OAG and airport operators. There are only six airports in this exclusive list.
 
The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL)-run hub entered the list in May last year and closed 2024 at 109 million passenger-handling capacity, following the full operationalisation of Terminal 1. That makes it the only Asian airport, apart from Tokyo Haneda, in this group. If the government clears plans to rebuild and modernise Terminal 2, the overall capacity could rise further
