Air India's check-in systems disrupted at Delhi airport, delays reported

Air India's check-in systems disrupted at Delhi airport, delays reported

Mumbai: People at Air India ticket counter at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, in Mumbai, Friday, June 13, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

Air India's check-in systems at Delhi and some other airports faced problems due to a third-party connectivity network issue on Wednesday, according to sources.

The airline said the system has since been restored.

In a post on X, Air India also said that some of its flights may continue to be delayed for some time as the situation normalises progressively.

At the Delhi airport, the check-in systems were down at terminals T2 and T3 for around 70 minutes from 3.40 pm till 4.50 pm, one of the sources said.

"A third-party connectivity network issue had impacted check-in systems at some airports, thereby delaying flight departures of some airlines, including Air India. The system has since been restored," the airline said.

 

Details about airports were not disclosed.

Air India also asked passengers flying with the airline on Wednesday to check their flight status on its website before heading to the airport and allow extra time for their journey.

Air India flight delay Delhi airport

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 8:01 PM IST

