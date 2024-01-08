Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Delhi Airport wins arbitration against AAI, secures refund & payment waiver

The tribunal outlined specific directives that entail a refund of Rs 500 crore from AAI and a waiver of Rs 1,800 crore payment to the authority

Delhi airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a recent arbitration ruling, Delhi Airport, under the ownership of GMR Group, has won a dispute with the state-owned Airport Authority of India (AAI) regarding revenue sharing during the Covid-19 period, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). The tribunal's decision favoured the airport, outlining specific directives that entail a refund of Rs 500 crore from AAI and a waiver of Rs 1,800 crore payment to the authority. AAI may contest the award.

Under the terms of the privatisation agreement established in 2006, Delhi Airport had committed to paying 45.99 per cent of its annual revenue as concession fees to AAI. Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the entity operating the airport, invoked a force majeure clause to suspend the revenue-sharing agreement temporarily, citing the pandemic's impact on traffic flows and revenue.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In January 2021, the Delhi High Court provided interim relief to the airport, allowing a deferment of revenue share payments to AAI until the completion of arbitration.

Now, the tribunal award has further extended this relief by excusing DIAL from making payments for the period between March 19, 2020, and February 28, 2022, attributing this to the force majeure clause. The airport has also secured a waiver on payments from January 2021 to February 2022.

Additionally, the tribunal has ruled for an extension of the concession agreement, granting the GMR Group the right to operate the airport until 2036, with an additional duration of one year and 11 months.

Following the arbitration outcome, shares of GMR Airports Infrastructure reached a multi-year high of Rs 87.55, marking a four per cent gain on the BSE during Monday's intraday trade. This surge came after nearly three per cent of the total equity of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

The stock had achieved a record high of Rs 132.35 on December 6, 2007.
 

Also Read

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

India seeks 5 yr patent waiver for Covid diagnostics, therapeutics from WTO

GMR Airports hits over 13-year high; soars 45% in 1 month on solid earnings

Delhi airport passenger traffic between April-October highest ever: GMR

Helicopter services for devotees ahead of Ram Temple consecration in UP

Centre plans mega highways constructions to replace Bharatmala Pariyojana

LIVE: India summons Maldives envoy amid row over remarks against PM Modi

Fall in prices of onion, tomato pushed cost of veg thali down 3% in Dec

SC to consider listing pleas for review on validity of 'Jallikattu' law

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi airport Arbitration Airport Authority of India AAI BS Web Reports Delhi International Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon