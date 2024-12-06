Business Standard
Home / India News / Security beefed up outside Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Babri demolition day

Security beefed up outside Shahi Eidgah in Mathura on Babri demolition day

To heighten the security, the traffic has also been diverted, the police official added

Indian police

Representative Image: Security has been heightened outside the Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Image: Shutterstock

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Security has been heightened outside the Shahi Eidgah in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Friday in view of the 32nd anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition.

Mathura City Superintendent of Police, Arvind Kumar said that the area has been divided into four zones and barricades have been placed at the sensitive spots.

To heighten the security, the traffic has also been diverted, the police official added.

The police official stated that the administration will take action against those who disobey these rules.

"We have divided the area into 4 zones. Barricading has been done at the sensitive spots. The traffic has been diverted. Action will be taken against those who will not follow the rules..." Kumar told reporters.

 

Earlier, a bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar deferred the hearing into the Mathura's Krishna Janmabhoomi and Shahi Masjid case. Various petitions were heard by the Supreme Court on the dispute.

More From This Section

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Farmers to march from Shambhu border to Delhi today; security beefed up at border

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

Security heightened at Shambhu border ahead of farmers' Delhi March

A Revanth Reddy, Revanth

T'gana govt aims to make 10 mn members of women SHGs crorepatis: CM Reddy

Hanuman Chalisa-namaz row: Outsiders barred from entering Varanasi college

Hanuman Chalisa-namaz row: Outsiders barred from entering Varanasi college

Jagdeep Dhankar, jagdeep, Vice President

PM Modi has put farmers' issues at centre stage, says VP Dhankhar

In one of these matters, the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order rejecting the mosque committee challenging the maintainability of various lawsuits initiated by Hindu devotees.

More than 15 suits by different plaintiffs have been filed claiming competing rights over the Shahi Masjid Eidgah on the ground that it is the site of the birthplace of Lord Shri Krishna (Krishna Janmabhoomi).

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the police administration tightened security and conducted checks at several locations in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

A police official stated that the security campaign will continue further.

The Bomb Squad and Dog Squad conducted surprise inspections at the railway station, while the city police, Railway Protection Force (RPF), and Government Railway Police (GRP) carried out searches of vehicles, parcels, and passengers' luggage in the city.

RPF Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mukesh Anandkar told ANI, "In view of December 6 and as part of the vigilance campaign, the city police, RPF, and GRP together conducted thorough checks at various locations, including vehicle inspections in the circulatory area, parcel inspections at the parcel office, and luggage checks of passengers in the city."

The search campaign was conducted to prevent any untoward incidents or misconduct, he added, noting that the campaign will continue further.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks'. In the aftermath, many Muslim residences in Ayodhya were ransacked, torched, and destroyed. Riots erupted across various parts of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 1,000 people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Sambhal, UP Police

Sambhal administration beefs up security in region ahead of Dec 6

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

'Completely misconstrued': Ex-CJI on praying for solution to Ayodhya case

Yogendra Yadav, Yogendra, election, vote

Yogendra Yadav, Suhas Palshikar object to their names in new NCERT books

NCERT

Kerala min slams BJP as NCERT modifies Babri Masjid demolition references

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 130 pts at 81,900 in pre-open; Nifty at 24,730; RBI MPC decision eyed

Topics : Babri Masjid Mathura Uttar Pradesh border security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon