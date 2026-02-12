Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi AQI improves but remains 'poor'; haze lingers while mercury rises

Delhi AQI improves but remains 'poor'; haze lingers while mercury rises

Several stations report better readings compared to the previous day, yet Delhi's overall AQI stays 'poor' as misty mornings continue and maximum temperatures climb

For the rest of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mostly misty mornings with clear skies later in the day (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Feb 12 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to improved temperatures and light haze as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital improved considerably, though it remained in the ‘poor’ category on Thursday. 
The overall AQI for Delhi recorded at 8 am stood at 201, much lower than the previous day, and remained in the ‘poor’ category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In Anand Vihar, the AQI was 218, while 20 other monitoring stations also recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category. Eighteen stations reported ‘moderate’ air quality. 
This marked a significant improvement from the previous day, when 20 monitoring stations had recorded AQI levels in the ‘very poor’ category. 
 
Mundka recorded the worst air quality at 267, while Pusa reported the lowest AQI at 124. Other readings included Sirifort (266), Wazirpur (257), Jahangirpuri (240), Dwarka Sector 8 (243) and Bawana (259). 
A day earlier, several parts of the city experienced smog, raising concerns among residents.  

On February 11, the city’s overall AQI was 294 (‘poor’), while on Tuesday it stood at 267 at 7 am, according to CPCB data.
As per official classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. 
Meanwhile, dense fog and bone-chilling mornings appear to be subsiding in the national capital. For the rest of the week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mostly misty mornings with clear skies later in the day. No weather warnings have been issued. 
On Thursday, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover between 11 and 13 degrees Celsius. At 7 am, the city recorded a temperature of 13.6 degrees Celsius with humidity at 88 per cent, according to IMD data.
 

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:34 AM IST

