Indigo, A-I, SpiceJet say FDTL norms 'more restrictive' than global norms

An industry body comprising India’s three largest carriers has raised objections over the civil aviation regulator's proposed rules on cabin crew rest, saying the draft framework is more restrictive than international standards and leaves little room for operational flexibility, according to a report by PTI.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued draft Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) in October 2025 covering Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) for cabin crew. The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), which represents IndiGo , Air India and SpiceJet, has made several recommendations to the regulator, including on norms related to cabin crew rest rules.

ALSO READ: IndiGo raises crew buffer, pilot ratio as DGCA rest relaxations end today “The proposed CAR framework appears more restrictive compared to global standards, offering limited operational flexibility, and not adequately addressing all fatigue concerns with the nuance required for diverse types of operations,” the FIA said in a letter to the DGCA dated January 12.

In its letter, the FIA also called for “globally harmonised, evidence-based and operationally practical provisions” in the final norms. A central demand from the grouping is that flight duty period, rather than flight time, should be the main measure used in managing day-to-day cabin crew fatigue.

“Duty and rest limits may focus on Flight Duty Period and minimum rest periods, avoiding cumulative caps or direct linkage to the number of landings,” the FIA said in the letter, as quoted by PTI.

A flight duty period typically begins when a crew member is required to report for or commence duty and ends once they are released from all responsibilities. Flight time, by contrast, refers to the actual duration of the flight itself.

On accommodation, the FIA said rest facilities should prioritise sleep quality, and that twin-sharing rooms could be allowed under guidelines set by operators. It further noted that global approaches recognise that recovery from fatigue depends on sufficient rest opportunity and alignment with local night hours, rather than the specific location where rest takes place.

Earlier on Wednesday, IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, also informed the DGCA that it is ready to fully implement FDTL norms following the expiration of a one-time temporary exemption it got from the regulator in the wake of widespread flight disruptions in December. The exemption, which ended on February 10, was granted after the airline cancelled over 4,000 flights in the first 10 days of December due to a lack of enough pilots that would allow it to follow the revised FDTL norms.