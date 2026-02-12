Russian govt attempts to block Meta's WhatsApp, promotes state-backed app

Millions of people in Russia suddenly lost access to WhatsApp on Wednesday afternoon, the Financial Times reported. This happened after months of pressure from the government to move users to a state-backed messaging app, which helps in monitoring.

What happened?

According to the report, Russian authorities removed WhatsApp from an online directory run by the internet regulator Roskomnadzor. The app, owned by Meta, had at least 100 million users in Russia until recently.

Removing it from the directory has almost wiped WhatsApp off Russia’s internet. It is now very difficult to access the app without using complex tools.

Has it happened before?

Russia has tried to restrict WhatsApp earlier. Initially, authorities slowed down the app, but the latest move is more serious and wide-ranging. It suggests that the government may be planning a long-term or even permanent block.

In December last year, Russia’s communications regulator warned that WhatsApp could be fully blocked if it failed to follow Russian laws.

Russia began limiting certain calls on WhatsApp and Telegram since August last year. According to Reuters, officials accused both foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in cases related to alleged fraud and terrorism.

Why is Russia doing this?

Russian authorities are strongly promoting a state-backed messaging app called Max. The app is similar to China’s WeChat. It combines messaging with access to government services, but it does not offer end-to-end encryption.

Max was officially declared Russia’s “national messenger” last year. It is owned by VKontakte (VK), a large Russian social media company controlled by people close to President Vladimir Putin. Critics say Max could be used to monitor or track users.

However, Russian authorities have rejected these claims. According to Reuters, the officials said that the accusations are false and argued that Max is meant to make daily life easier by bringing different government services into one platform.

What did WhatsApp say?

WhatsApp said the Russian government is trying to force users to shift to a state-owned app made for surveillance, Financial Times reported. The company said cutting off more than 100 million people from secure and private communication would make them less safe.

Similar crackdown on Telegram sparks criticism

Earlier this week, the Russian government also increased disruptions to Telegram. Telegram is even more popular than WhatsApp in Russia, especially for news and entertainment. Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, criticised the restrictions. He said limiting citizens’ freedom is never the right solution. He added that Telegram supports freedom of speech and privacy.

The restrictions on Telegram have also caused criticism inside Russia, including from some Kremlin supporters. The app is widely used by Russian soldiers on the front lines. People living near the Ukraine border rely on it for alerts about drone and missile attacks.

Facebook, Instagram and YouTube also affected

According to the report, Russia also removed Facebook and Instagram from the official directory. These platforms had earlier been labelled “extremist” and can now mainly be accessed through virtual private networks (VPNs).

Internet experts in Russia said access to YouTube has also become slower. However, it is not clear whether YouTube has been completely removed from the directory.