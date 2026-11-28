Delhi's air quality continued to remain bad on Saturday, with the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) rising to 252 in the 'poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading, recorded at 9 am on November 28, was higher than the AQI of 226 on Friday. The city's AQI had stood at 224 on November 26 and 220 on November 25, indicating a gradual deterioration in air quality over the past three days.

Several monitoring stations across the national capital recorded AQI levels in the 'very poor' category, with CRRI Mathura Road reporting the highest reading of 333.

Chandni Chowk recorded an AQI of 325, followed by Delhi Technological University (DTU) at 317 and Wazirpur at 314. Pusa recorded an AQI of 310, while the reading at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport stood at 309.

In contrast, Lodhi Road recorded the lowest AQI among the listed monitoring stations at 148, placing it in the 'moderate' category.

Under the CPCB's classification, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi weather today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies in Delhi on Saturday, with mist or shallow fog likely at a few places during the morning. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to range from 8 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius.