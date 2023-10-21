close
Delhi-bound flight makes emergency landing in Mumbai over bomb threat

After taking off from Pune, a passenger, identified as Pallav Ajay Tyagi, started shouting that there was a bomb on the flight, which caused panic among passengers, a police official said

Akasa Air

The official said security personnel conducted a thorough check of the plane after it landed but no suspicious object was found | Photos: PTI & Aneesh Phadnis

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
A Delhi-bound flight of Akasa Air with 185 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Mumbai international airport on Saturday after a passenger claimed there was a bomb on the plane, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said, adding he has been arrested.
After taking off from Pune, a passenger, identified as Pallav Ajay Tyagi, started shouting that there was a bomb on the flight, which caused panic among passengers, a police official said.
The airline spokesperson said, "Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hours on Saturday and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off.
"As per the safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hours".
A representative from the airlines later lodged an FIR against Tyagi at the airport police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 506-II (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 505-1 (b) for spreading fake messages, the police official said.
The official said security personnel conducted a thorough check of the plane after it landed but no suspicious object was found.
Tyagi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is prima facie mentally unstable, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Mumbai flights airlines

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:50 PM IST

