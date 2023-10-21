close
Sensex (-0.35%)
65397.62 -231.62
Nifty (-0.42%)
19542.65 -82.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.88%)
5978.05 -52.95
Nifty Midcap (-1.13%)
39878.75 -453.85
Nifty Bank (-0.07%)
43723.05 -31.45
Heatmap

Cyclone Tej brewing in Arabian Sea at 1,850 km southwest of Karachi

The cyclonic storm is expected to further intensify due to favourable environmental conditions into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday

Photo: Wikipedia

The storm is presently at a distance of 960 km in southeast Oman and is expected to further intensity by this evening, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2023 | 7:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A storm is brewing in the Arabian Sea at 1850 km southwest of Karachi, ARY News reported.
ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday said a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea has developed into a depression and lies at a distance of 1850 km southwest of Karachi, Pakistan. According to a report, the cyclone will be called 'Tej', as per a formula followed for naming cyclones in the region.
The cyclonic storm is expected to further intensify due to favourable environmental conditions into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen.
The storm is presently at a distance of 960 km in southeast Oman and is expected to further intensity by this evening, PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said.
The system was earlier located at a distance of about 1810 km southwest of Karachi and 1750 km south of Gwadar.
The PMD said that none of Pakistan's coastal area is likely to be impacted by the system.
This would be the second cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year.
Meteorologists caution that at times, storms may deviate from the predicted route and intensity, as seen in the case of earlier Cyclone Biparjoy which formed in the Arabian Sea in June and initially moved in a north-northwest direction before changing course to make landfall between Sindh and Gujarat coast in Pakistan and India, as per ARY News.
As per reports, weather models indicate the storm is heading for the Yemen-Oman coast.
However, a model suggests a re-curvature while positioned over the deep central parts of the Arabian Sea, steering the system towards Sindh and the Gujarat coast, a report said.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Cyclone Biparjoy: IMD warns of severe cyclone storm in next 12 hours

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Cyclone Biporjoy storm intensifies, storm moving closer to coastline

Gaganyaan test flight: Crew module recovered, data looks good, says Isro

Air quality likely to turn 'very poor', Govt invokes Grap Stage 2 measures

BSF personnel fires warning shots along international border in Jammu

PM sets 6 months target to ensure full saturation of govt's welfare schemes

Indian-origin academics among 30 winners of UK's 3 mn pound research prize

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Cyclone Pakistan Arabian Sea

First Published: Oct 21 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIND vs BAN LIVE SCOREJasprit BumrahOnePlus Open LaunchNavratri Day 5India-UK Free Trade DealCricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state todaySamajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting importsShare of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon