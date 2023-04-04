close

Delhi Cabinet decides to buy mechanical sweepers, water sprinkling machines

It approved the extension of term insurance and mediclaim under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj talking to media after filing his nomination from Greater Kailash constituency. Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
The Delhi Cabinet decided on Tuesday to procure mechanical sweepers and water sprinkling machines to control dust pollution and to extend its power subsidy scheme for one year.

The Cabinet, in a meeting, also decided to provide artificial limbs and other aides to physically disabled persons through a government agency.

It approved the extension of term insurance and mediclaim under the Chief Minister Advocate Welfare Scheme, Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a press conference.

It approved a proposal of the Environment department for purchasing 70 mechanical sweeping machines to remove dust on bigger roads maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD). It also decided to purchase 250 water sprinkling machines fitted with anti-smog guns, Bharadwaj said.

A sum of Rs 2,388 crore will be spent on this in the next seven to 10 years and in the first year, the expenditure will be Rs 257 crore, he said.

Atishi said the Cabinet decided to provide power subsidy to the people of Delhi next year as well, despite a "conspiracy" by the BJP and the lieutenant governor to stop it.

Those who have applied for subsidy since October till date will get it up to March 31, 2024, she said.

Topics : Delhi | air pollution | AAP government

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

