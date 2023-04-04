close

Job aspirants from across country form collective for 'right to employment'

More than a hundred organisations including job aspirants' collectives have joined hands to form a youth alliance named 'Sanyukt Yuva Morcha' with an aim to shape a "nationwide youth movement"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jobs, employment, hiring

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
More than a hundred organisations including job aspirants' collectives have joined hands to form a youth alliance named 'Sanyukt Yuva Morcha' with an aim to shape a "nationwide youth movement" for employment, a member of the group said on Tuesday.

The group said it will launch campaigns for a 'right to employment' as a legal guarantee for every adult, and will also fight for a basic minimum wage.

The group will also demand filling up of all vacant posts in the public sector in a "fair and time bound manner."

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh teacher aspirants, Uttar Pradesh police candidates, army and railway candidates, ASHA workers, and several other such groups have come together from over 22 states including Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jammu and Kashmir to take the campaign forward, according to a statement by the group.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, who is backing the campaign, said that the group has the "potential to become a movement bigger than the Lokpal."

"There is a lot of discontent among the unemployed youngsters. The youth movement has the potential to convert this dejection into hope," retired IPS Yashovardhan Azad said.

Topics : job market | Employment in India | youth | unemployment

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 4:36 PM IST

