Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi CM Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer in jail

He urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a city court urging it to allow him to spend more time with his lawyer in order to prepare for cases pending against him in several parts of the country.
Kejriwal moved the application claiming that two meetings every week with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, was not sufficient since he was facing multiple cases in various states and needed more time for consultation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The AAP leader urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week.
 

The application is likely to come up for hearing before special judge for ED cases Kaveri Baweja on Friday.
The court had on April 1 sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.
The ED has accused the AAP leader of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting from the quid pro, receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Arvind Kejriwal writes to ED, questions the intent of summons served to him

'Constant at 65': Tihar Jail denies AAP claims on Arvind Kejriwal's health

Excise policy: HC reserves verdict on Kejriwal's petition against ED arrest

Highlights: Court sends Delhi CM Kejriwal to ED custody till March 28

Assam govt to take full responsibility for educating girl students: Himanta

Centre asserts in SC its right to levy excise duty on industrial alcohol

'Extremely shameful': High Court pulls up Bengal govt over Sandeshkhali

Prez Murmu launches first homegrown CAR T-cell therapy for cancer patients

Visit your areas, solve problems of people: Kejriwal's message to AAP MLAs

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Delhi government AAP government Enforcement Directorate Lawyers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPCIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon