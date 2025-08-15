Friday, August 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi CM vows Yamuna revival, world-class infra in maiden I-Day speech

Delhi CM vows Yamuna revival, world-class infra in maiden I-Day speech

She stressed that her government was working to address the issue of waterlogging and better roads

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM announced that her government would form a welfare board for gig workers to ensure their wellbeing. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her maiden Independence Day speech on Friday, pledged to rejuvenate the Yamuna and assured people that her government would develop world-class infrastructure.

During the event at the Chhatrasal Stadium amid a heavy downpour, she announced that her government would form a welfare board for gig workers to ensure their wellbeing.

She stressed that her government was working to address the issue of waterlogging and better roads.

"I pledge to rejuvenate the Yamuna. Our government is working from day one to clean it. Several promises were made to clean the Yamuna, but little was achieved. Yamuna will be clean to an extent that we will be able to see the Sun's reflection in its waters, and we will be able to perform veneration on its banks," the chief minister added.

 

Assuring people that Delhi would soon be the city of dreams, she said the BJP government was committed to providing Delhi with an infrastructure that is the best in the country.

Also Read

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off Tiranga cyclothon ahead of Independence Day

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Private school fee Bill to improve transparency, accountability: Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi govt abolishes NOC, land status report requirements in most cases

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Leaders like Trump will get befitting reply when India rises: Delhi CM

Delhi Assembly

Delhi Assembly session to begin from August 4, education bill on agenda

Highlighting the achievements of her government, Gupta said it recently passed a bill to regulate fees of private schools as she stressed that "we are the custodians of the pockets of parents".

The chief minister emphasised that her government had promised to provide the highest rewards to medal winners in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. "For the first time, we will ensure job security for the youth who contribute to the growth and development of sports in Delhi," she added.

In the nearly half-an-hour-long speech, Gupta said the Delhi government will provide a pucca house to every slum resident in the capital and will also open Atal Canteens to provide food to the needy at Rs 5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PM Narendra Modi

I-Day LIVE: Economic selfishness rising, self-reliance must for 'Samriddh Bharat', says PM Modi

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

PM Narendra Modi

Standing like a wall to protect interest of farmers, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Independence Day

PM delivers longest-ever I-Day speech at 103 min, surpasses past records

BJP Congress, political party, congress

Unrecognised parties transparent, still behind national, regional partiespremium

Topics : Independence Day Rekha Gupta Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon