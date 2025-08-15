Friday, August 15, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka-specific education policy in the works: CM Siddaramaiah

During his 79th Independence Day address, the CM said the government is upgrading first-grade colleges and polytechnics and setting up 13 new technical education institutions

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

This year, the government is setting up 500 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, Siddaramaiah said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said steps are being taken by the state government to frame a comprehensive "Karnataka-specific" education policy which will lead to holistic development of the youth.

A commission constituted for this purpose has recommended a two-language policy in school education and that Kannada or the mother tongue be the medium of instruction up to Class 5.

In his address during the 79th Independence Day celebrations here, the chief minister also said the government was upgrading first-grade colleges and polytechnics in the state, and establishing 13 new technical education institutions.

"Recently, the State Education Policy Commission, chaired by Prof Sukhadeo Thorat, submitted its report. For the first time, steps are being taken to frame a comprehensive, Karnataka-specific education policy which will lead to holistic development of our youth," Siddaramaiah said.

 

The Commission had submitted its report to Siddaramaiah on August 8. It was constituted in October 2023 following the Congress' poll promise to replace the National Education Policy (NEP) of the BJP-led Centre.

This year, the government is setting up 500 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, Siddaramaiah said.

"We are providing nutritious food to 53 lakh children, ragi malt, milk, eggs or bananas on all school days, and a hot midday meal. We have increased honoraria for guest teachers and midday meal staff, prioritised teacher recruitment, upgrading first-grade colleges and polytechnics at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore, and are establishing 13 new technical education institutions," he said.

Pointing out that providing skill training and employment opportunities to youth is a top priority for his government, the CM said that under the motto "My Career, My Choice", vocational guidance programmes are being implemented in 150 government schools for students from grades 8 to 12, benefiting 35,000 students so far.

"This will be expanded to train 2.3 lakh students. We are also strengthening and expanding Government Tool Room and Training Centres (GTTCs) and Multi Skill Development Centre (MSDCs) for transforming them into institutions of pride for our state and our youth," he said.

Siddaramaiah said for the social and economic empowerment of women, 'Akka Cafes' run by self-help women groups are being set up across Karnataka.

"In Haveri district, an Akka Cafe is being run by members of the transgender community," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Karnataka government Education policy Siddaramaiah

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

